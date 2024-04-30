England Announces Squad For T20I World Cup

Defending champions England announced its squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence in June this year following the squad announcement by New Zealand.

This announcement sets a decisive tone for the mega-event that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean, with England assembling their top players.

JUST IN: Defending champions England announce their squad for the men's #T20WorldCup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/uvXhUx2Ms4 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 30, 2024

The squad revealed by ‘The Three Lions’, includes several familiar faces along with some promising talents. Captain Jos Buttler will lead the team, bringing his invaluable experience and leadership to the fore with Moeen Ali named as the vice-captain.

Joining him are stalwarts like Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow who will provide experience and stability in the squad. Adil will be key for the side as a leg-spinner while Bairstow can facilitate the side with his versatility as a batter considering can play in the top order as an anchor and can provide stability in middle overs as well.

The likes of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, and Reece Topley will be part of England’s main bowling unit while Liam Livingston, Ben Duckett, and Harry Brook are set to take the mantle to accelerate the scoreboard in the middle overs.

Selectors opted for young guns in their batting order such as Phil Salt and Will Jacks while slow left-arm orthodox spinner Tom Hartley will be their assist the likes of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid in the spin department.

Jos Buttler’s men are drawn in Group B at the T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman, they will be kickstarting their campaign against Scotland on June 4 in Barbados.

England Squad: