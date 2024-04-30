PTA Initiates Development of E-Waste Management Guidelines for IT Sector

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is taking proactive steps towards addressing the burgeoning issue of electronic waste (e-waste) in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

The authority is currently in the process of developing comprehensive guidelines aimed at effectively managing e-waste, with a focus on promoting responsible disposal and recycling practices.

According to a PTA document, the primary objective of these guidelines is to foster environmental sustainability and facilitate the establishment of a circular economy within the ICT sector. E-waste, a byproduct of the rapid evolution of technology, poses significant environmental and health risks if not managed properly.

The document highlights the potential hazards associated with improper disposal and recycling of electronic equipment, including the release of heavy metals into the environment and health risks to workers and surrounding communities.

By formulating these guidelines, PTA seeks to provide recommendations and frameworks for ICT companies to handle, dispose of, and responsibly recycle e-waste. Through consultation with industry stakeholders and experts, the authority aims to ensure that the regulations are comprehensive, practical, and reflective of international best practices in e-waste management.

According to sources in PTA, the importance of waste management in the ICT sector cannot be overstated, especially as the lifespan of electronic devices continues to decrease, leading to a higher turnover rate of obsolete gadgets.

Without proper measures in place, the accumulation of e-waste could exacerbate environmental degradation and pose health hazards to both humans and ecosystems.