Islamabad Will Now Issue Driving Licenses to Everyone in Pakistan

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the issuance of driving licenses by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) nationwide.

According to Naqvi, residents from any part of the country can now obtain driving licenses from Islamabad. Furthermore, the minister declared the revocation of all permits for illegally tinted windows.

ALSO READ Uber Shuts Down Services in Another Major City in Pakistan

To streamline the process of obtaining driving licenses, he also announced facilitation programs tailored for students of colleges and universities, as well as senior citizens residing in Islamabad.

Under these initiatives, driving licenses for students will be processed and delivered directly to their institutions, while residents over the age of 70 in the federal capital will have their licenses issued at their homes.

Naqvi led the inauguration ceremony of the Islamabad Traffic Police Facilitation on Wheels and Islamabad Traffic Police Education on Wheels at the ITP Headquarters on Monday. Moreover, the minister unveiled the mobile licenses and learning vans operated by the Islamabad Traffic Police at F-9 Park.

In response to questions, the interior minister pledged to ensure parking availability in all commercial areas of Islamabad. He also announced strict action against commercial centers found lacking adequate parking facilities.

ALSO READ Honda Rolls Out Three New Electric Cars at Beijing Auto Show

Naqvi stated that despite the ban on issuing permits for tinted car windows, directives have been issued to revoke all previously issued permits. Furthermore, he directed the Islamabad Traffic Police to commence the issuance of licenses to residents from any part of the country.

He added that individuals with temporary or permanent addresses in Islamabad should not be turned away when applying for licenses.