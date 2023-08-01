Two Supermoons Will be Visible in Pakistan This Month

Pakistani skywatchers are in for a treat this August, as they will be able to observe not one but two supermoons in the night skies. These lunar events promise to captivate stargazers across the country.

The first, known as the ‘Sturgeon Supermoon’, will rise on 1 August 2023 (tonight), with its peak expected at 11:32 p.m. It will appear 14 percent larger and an astonishing 30 percent brighter than the typical full moon.

ALSO READ Pakistani Mountaineer Suffers Severe Frostbite and Injuries During K2 Expedition

Fast forward to the closing of the month, and a rare ‘Super Blue Moon’ will grace the skies on 31 August. This term is used for a second full moon occurring within the same calendar month, which happens only once every two and a half years. While this celestial event will not appear blue in hue, it is anticipated to be a remarkable sight regardless.

This ‘Super Blue Moon’ will be visible at 6:36 a.m. on 31 August. Sky enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and set their alarms to witness this celestial marvel illuminating the dawn.