Zong Was the Best Performing Mobile Network in Q2 2023

Analytics company OpenSignal has released its latest report on Pakistan’s mobile network usage experience for Q2 2023 (April to June) and it ranks Zong as one of the best mobile networks across many metrics.

In terms of consistency, which is probably the most important metric of all, Zong leads the charts, right ahead of Ufone and Jazz. Thankfully, Ufone and Jazz are very close behind Zong in this measure, but Telenor falls short a little more. Have a look at the graph below.

But when it comes to 4G availability, Jazz is the winner, but Zong and Telenor are still very close to the top. Ufone, however, has a very visible disadvantage in this measure. As for general network availability, all 4 companies have good scores with negligible gaps in performance.

Going back to the overall mobile network usage experience, Zong is the clear leader across most categories, but Jazz and Ufone manage to even it out in some areas too. Telenor, on the other hand, did not manage to land a win in any of the categories mentioned in the report.

These categories include video streaming, live streaming, gaming, voice calls, download speeds, and upload speeds.

Zong remains the dominant operator in the country, winning all six Overall Experience award categories — either outright or jointly. Zong wins outright in Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience, and Download Speed Experience. Zong also shares the podium with Jazz for our first Live Video Experience in Pakistan, as well as Upload Speed Experience.

Ufone may not have leveled against Zong or Jazz in these charts, but at least it’s a consistent performer when it comes to 3G video streaming, live streaming, and voice calls.

Source: OpenSignal