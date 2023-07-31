3G/4G Users in Pakistan Decrease by 1.04 Million in June

The number of cellular subscribers, broadband penetration as well as teledensity declined in Pakistan for the third consecutive month in June 2023, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers decreased from 192.27 million by the end of May 2023 to 190.95 million by the end of June.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased by 1.04 million from 124.11 million by the end of May to 123.07 million by the end of June.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.3% by the end of May to 52.34% by the end of June.

The cellular teledensity declined from 81.03% by the end of May to 80.34% by the end of June while the total teledensity decreased from 82.12% to 81.43%.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.445 million by the end of May to 4.375 million registering a decrease of 0.07 million. Jazz 4G users decreased from 42.377 million to 42.356 million during the same period.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.577 million to 2.526 million from May to June, while the number of 4G users increased from 32.298 million to 32.492 million during that time.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.841 million to 2.803 million from May to June while the number of 4G users of Telenor decreased from 22.934 million to 22.896 million.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.687 million by the end of June compared to 2.705 million by the end of May. The number of 4G users for Ufone increased from 12.498 million to 12.778 million, registering a 0.28 million increase.