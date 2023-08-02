Rawalpindi Traffic Police Launches Safety Awareness Campaign

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) started a traffic awareness program on Tuesday. According to a media report, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that students, colleges, institutions, and other individuals are being taught to observe traffic laws.

CTP’s mobile Education Unit is holding special briefings on traffic laws and road safety for schoolchildren. He stated that the department has posted banners on key town routes to inform drivers of traffic rules.

Taimoor said that the traffic wardens and officers had been given special instructions to make the campaign successful.

He added that the Education Wing of Traffic Police is sensitizing the masses to make road travel safer. Traffic violations and careless driving can cause deadly accidents.

The department has fined over 20,000 bikers for not wearing helmets as a part of the ongoing operation. Earlier this month, the CTO told the media that authorities impounded 970 bikes at various police stations over helmetless riding.

The department also sensitized more than 30,000 bikers about the importance of wearing helmets. It requested cooperation from the masses to uphold the law and ensure driver safety.