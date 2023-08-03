Gold and Cash Worth Over Rs. 3.7 Crore Stolen in DHA

A resident, in the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi, faced a significant loss when a maid employed at his house stole 80 tolas of gold and Rs. 2 crores from his locker.

Following this incident, Shah Zaman Khan filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Defence police station, citing Section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant or property in possession of master) and Section 34 (Criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Khan recounted that the suspect, Zainab, who worked as a cleaner at his residence, brought two girls to his home on 1 August, seeking employment. During their visit, one of the girls distracted his mother, while Zainab and the other girl went upstairs. Shortly after, they both returned downstairs, informing his mother that they had to leave for something and subsequently left the house.

Later, when Khan’s mother needed to access the locker, they realized the key was missing. Using an alternate key, they opened the safe only to discover that valuables and cash were missing.

As part of the investigation, the police obtained CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas. The case is under active investigation.