How Many Asian Champions Trophy Titles Have Pakistan Won in Hockey?

The 2023 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is set to commence today with teams from across the continent converging to showcase their skills and battle for glory. Among the participants, Pakistan holds a special place in the history of the competition, having been one of the most successful teams since its inception.

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy was introduced in 2011 as a platform for regional hockey teams to compete against each other in a high-profile tournament. It provided an opportunity for teams to assess their performance, refine their strategies, and prepare for bigger events like the Hockey World Cup and the Olympic Games.

For Pakistan, a nation with a deep-rooted passion for hockey, the Asian Champions Trophy held immense significance. Historically, Pakistan has been a powerhouse in hockey, having won four World Cup titles, three Olympic gold medals, and numerous other prestigious championships.

When it comes to the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s performance over the years has been a testament to their rich hockey heritage, having won the tournament on three occasions, the joint-most alongside arch-rivals India.

Let’s take a journey back through time to revisit some of their notable moments in the tournament.

2011: Fight for Glory

The inaugural edition of the Asian Champions Trophy took place in Ordos, China. Pakistan came into the tournament with high hopes and lived up to the expectations. They showcased their attacking prowess and tactical brilliance but were unfortunately unable to win the tournament as they lost to arch-rivals India after a penalty shoot-out in the final.

2012: Revenge

The 2012 edition of the tournament held in Doha, Qatar, saw Pakistan rise to their full potential. Their combination of experience and youthful exuberance worked wonders as they clinched the title. The final saw them avenge the last year’s defeat as they beat arch-rivals India 5-4 in a thrilling encounter.

2013: The Defenders

The third edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy held in Kakamigahara, Japan, witnessed fierce competition among the top Asian teams. Pakistan fought valiantly and reached the final, where they faced Japan in the final. Pakistan managed to defend their title as they defeated their opponents 3-1 in the final.

2016: So Near Yet So Far

After a three-year hiatus, the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy returned in 2016, hosted by Kuantan, Malaysia. Pakistan were determined to reclaim the title they had won four years earlier. Their resilience and teamwork were on full display as they marched into the final, setting up a thrilling contest against India. In a fiercely contested match, Pakistan fell at the final hurdle as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against their neighbors.

2018: Joint-Winners

In the fifth edition of the tournament held in Muscat, Oman, Pakistan once again demonstrated their mettle by reaching the final. Their journey to the ultimate clash was marked by some sensational performances. However, heavy rain played spoilsport as the neighbors shared the trophy after the final was abandoned. Both Pakistan and India won their third title in the competition.

2021: Disappointment

The most recent edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh. This edition held a special significance as it marked Pakistan’s opportunity for redemption after their defeat in 2018. However, the Men in Green failed to impress as they finished in the fourth spot, failing to qualify for the final for the first time in the tournament’s history. South Korea defeated Japan in the final to lift their first title.

2023: A Chance to Shine Again

As the 2023 edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy commences today, Pakistan is eager to prove its mettle once more. Their pool match against Malaysia holds immense importance as it sets the tone for their campaign.

The supporters of the Green Shirts will be hoping for a stellar performance as it provides a perfect opportunity to get the team ready for the upcoming challenges.

Here’s the breakdown of Pakistan’s performance: