How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming

In a riveting showdown, Pakistan and Malaysia, two hockey powerhouses, are set to face off in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 tonight.
The tournament, dating back to 2011, holds a significant place in the history of Asian hockey, with both Pakistan and Malaysia eager to add another chapter to their storied legacies.
Pakistan, three-time champions, will be determined to reassert its dominance on the continental stage. Led by seasoned veterans and talented young players, the Pakistani squad aims to make a strong statement from the get-go.
On the other side, Malaysia is eager to showcase its progress in the sport and prove its mettle against formidable opponents. With a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, the Malaysian team poses a formidable challenge to their rivals.
The highly anticipated match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai and will commence at 5:45 pm PKT.
Elsewhere, defending champions, South Korea will kick off the festivities as they face Japan in the opening encounter while hosts India will face China in the final match of the day.
Pakistan Squad
|Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c)
|Akmal Hussain
|Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan
|Mohammad Abdullah
|Mohammad Sufyan Khan
|Ehtsham Aslam
|Osama Bashir
|Aqeel Ahmed
|Arshad Liaquat
|Mohammad Imad
|Abdul Hanan Shahid
|Zakaria Hayat
|Rana Abdul Waheed (vc)
|Roman
|Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob
|Mohammad Shahzaib Khan
|Afraz
|Abdul Rahman
Match Timings
The high-octane encounter will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai with the game commencing at 5:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan Vs. Malaysia
|03 August 2023
|5:45 PM
|Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium
Live Stream
Pakistan Vs Malaysia live streaming will be available for Pakistani fans on the official app of Watch Hockey.
|Watch Hockey Web
|LINK
|Watch Hockey Android
|LINK
|Watch Hockey iOS
|LINK
*Further links will be updated closer to the match