How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming

In a riveting showdown, Pakistan and Malaysia, two hockey powerhouses, are set to face off in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 tonight.

The tournament, dating back to 2011, holds a significant place in the history of Asian hockey, with both Pakistan and Malaysia eager to add another chapter to their storied legacies.

ALSO READ Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan Receives Warm Welcome Back in the Country

Pakistan, three-time champions, will be determined to reassert its dominance on the continental stage. Led by seasoned veterans and talented young players, the Pakistani squad aims to make a strong statement from the get-go.

On the other side, Malaysia is eager to showcase its progress in the sport and prove its mettle against formidable opponents. With a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, the Malaysian team poses a formidable challenge to their rivals.

The highly anticipated match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai and will commence at 5:45 pm PKT.

Elsewhere, defending champions, South Korea will kick off the festivities as they face Japan in the opening encounter while hosts India will face China in the final match of the day.

ALSO READ Federal Govt Regularizes Dozens of Pakistan Sports Board Employees

Pakistan Squad

Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c) Akmal Hussain Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan Mohammad Abdullah Mohammad Sufyan Khan Ehtsham Aslam Osama Bashir Aqeel Ahmed Arshad Liaquat Mohammad Imad Abdul Hanan Shahid Zakaria Hayat Rana Abdul Waheed (vc) Roman Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob Mohammad Shahzaib Khan Afraz Abdul Rahman

Match Timings

The high-octane encounter will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai with the game commencing at 5:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Malaysia 03 August 2023 5:45 PM Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs Malaysia live streaming will be available for Pakistani fans on the official app of Watch Hockey.

Watch Hockey Web LINK Watch Hockey Android LINK Watch Hockey iOS LINK

*Further links will be updated closer to the match