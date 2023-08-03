Pakistan Street Child Football Team Advances to Round of 32 in Norway Cup

The Pakistan Street Child Football Team emerged victorious in a thrilling knockout round match against Molde FK in the Norway Cup earlier today. With the entire Pakistani community in Norway cheering them on, the team showcased their passion and determination on the field, as they defeated their opponents 4-0.

Captain Tufail Shinwari proved to be the driving force behind their triumph, inspiring his teammates with his exceptional skills and leadership.

In the first half, he unleashed his goal-scoring prowess, finding the back of the net twice, while Faisal and Abdul Wahab added to the tally with one goal each. Their impressive display of attacking football kept the opponents on their toes throughout the match.

The celebrations by Pakistani residents in Norway were nothing short of spectacular as they spurred the team to victory. The Pakistani fans joined in the festivities, waving flags, singing national anthems, and expressing their heartfelt joy at witnessing their team’s remarkable achievement.

Pakistan team has advanced to the round of 32 where they will face Trysil FK tonight. However, fueled by the overwhelming support and the taste of victory, the young stars were more determined than ever to continue their winning streak and make their nation proud.