Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan Arrested in Lahore

Pakistan’s acclaimed amateur snooker champion, Ahsan Ramzan found himself in a legal predicament after his snooker club remained operational beyond the designated hours.

The 21-year-old prodigy, who is the second youngest world amateur snooker champion in history, was taken into custody by local authorities following an incident that unfolded late last night.

The Lahori snooker club, which Ramzan co-owns, was reportedly found open till 2 am, contrary to the stipulated closing time of 10 pm mandated by the local police. Despite Ramzan’s attempts to explain his credentials and assert his innocence, he was subjected to a distressing ordeal, spending a brief period in detention before being released at the intervention of a friend.

Expressing his disappointment with the incident, Ramzan conveyed his deep sense of frustration with the treatment meted out to him by the authorities. He voiced his concern that the incident had cast a shadow on his proud contributions to the country’s reputation on the international snooker stage.

He further requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

Ramzan rose to fame in 2021 as he became the second youngest snooker player in history to win the world amateur snooker championship. He is only the third Pakistani snooker player after Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Asif to win the prestigious title.