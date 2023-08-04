Foreigner Arrested in Lahore for Leading Online Loan App Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime unit has apprehended a foreigner in Lahore for orchestrating a large-scale fraud through an online loan app. The mastermind behind the fraudulent scheme has been identified as Jian Li Yang, who was taken into custody from the Gulberg area of Lahore.

FIA officials revealed that Yang, a foreign national, had been operating in Pakistan for a staggering 10 months, during which he had amassed an intricate network of accomplices, mainly employing Pakistani citizens to facilitate his criminal activities.

The modus operandi involved Yang obtaining sensitive data through the online loan app and subsequently resorting to blackmailing unsuspecting citizens. His unlawful practices not only caused financial distress but also led to emotional and psychological trauma for the victims.

As the investigation continues, the FIA is delving deeper into the operations of the criminal network, aiming to unveil the full extent of the fraudulent activities.