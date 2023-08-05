Only Few Spots Left as Pakistan Looks Set to Finalize World Cup 2023 Squad

Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 are gaining momentum as the initial outline of the squad has taken shape.

In a recent deliberation between the team management including Director of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, head coach, Grant Bradburn and data analyst, Hassan Cheema, key players have been identified, yet the final composition rests in the hands of the incoming chief selector, who is yet to be appointed.

According to sources, skipper Babar Azam, the explosive Fakhar Zaman, reliable Imam-ul-Haq, and the versatile Salman Ali Agha, and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, will form the team’s batting foundation.

The spin maestro Shadab Khan, along with Usama Mir will form the spin attack while the fiery pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, are anticipated to spearhead the bowling attack.

While these players look set to be included in the squad, the remaining 5 players have posed a dilemma to the PCB think-tank. Opener Shan Masood, along with Abdullah Shafique, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Tayyab Tahir, find themselves vying for the coveted positions.

The excitement among fans is palpable as Pakistan readies itself for the World Cup campaign. The mega-event is set to commence on 5 October while Pakistan’s first match of the tournament will be played on 6 October against the Netherlands at Hyderabad.