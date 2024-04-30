South Africa Announces 15-Man Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Cricket South Africa (CSK) has announced their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup. Aiden Markram will lead the national side for the upcoming mega-event, scheduled to be held in the USA and the Caribbean.

Markram, recognized for his strong batting prowess and leadership skills, will lead the Proteas in this highly anticipated event. The decision to appoint Markram underscores the selectors’ confidence in his abilities to guide the team in a challenging international competition.

Alongside the South African skipper, the squad includes a blend of seasoned players and promising talents, all geared up to make a mark on the global stage.

Notable inclusions in the squad are seasoned campaigners like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and David Miller, who bring vast experience to the team.

Exciting talents such as wicketkeeper batter Tristan Stubbs and speedster Marco Jansen have also earned their spots, reflecting the selector’s belief in their abilities.

Cricket South Africa has announced their 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Aiden Markram leading the team.#T20WorldCup24 pic.twitter.com/sE7Hb2FmDB — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) April 30, 2024

Slow left-arm orthodox spinner Bjorn Fortuin, fast bowler Ottniel Baartman, and left-handed batter Ryan Rickelton have also been included in the World Cup squad.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be the primary spin duo for the South African side in the mega-event whereas Heinrich Klaasen will provide the counterattack in the middle order if the Proteas find themselves in a precarious situation while batting.

Speedster Gerald Coetzee has performed consistently in recent months and his inclusion will give an X factor to the South African pace attack whereas Reeza Hendricks who recently played for Multan Sultans can prove to be the backbone in the middle order for the Proteas.

South Africa will be aiming to put forth a strong showing in the T20 World Cup and they will face Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands in Group D.