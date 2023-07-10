Pakistan Tekken 7 Team Wins $500,000 At Nations Cup, Defeating South Korea

On Sunday, Pakistan achieved another remarkable feat in the world of gaming as they triumphed over South Korea with a score of 3-2, securing victory in the highly esteemed Tekken 7 Nations Cup held in Riyadh.

The event, hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation at Boulevard Riyadh City, brought together 16 national teams from across the globe. Spanning four days, from July 6th to 9th, this thrilling tournament provided gamers with the opportunity to select from a diverse roster of over 50 Tekken characters, engaging in fierce battles and advancing through the competition in pursuit of their portion of an impressive $1 million prize pool.

They have done it! Pakistan wins the #Gamers8 TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🇵🇰 Pakistan 3⃣ – 2⃣ South Korea 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/llI0B05R0D — Gamers8 Esports (@Gamers8GG) July 9, 2023

Pakistan’s formidable team, consisting of Arslan Siddique, widely known as “Arslan Ash,” Imran Khan, and Atif Butt, emerged victorious, seizing the highly sought-after trophy. Following a thrilling victory over South Korea, the trio proudly raised the trophy amidst resounding chants of “Pakistan” emanating from the passionate crowd in attendance.

Khan commented on his victory saying:

Alhamdulillah, I am feeling very blessed, very good. Saudi people are very amazing. I don’t know how we won but I think it’s because of our mothers’ prayers that were behind us, that’s why we won.

Pakistan secured its spot in the tournament’s final by triumphing over the United Kingdom with a score of 2-1. Prior to this remarkable victory, Pakistan showcased its prowess by defeating South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia in the group stages, earning them a well-deserved spot in the semifinals.

Here is the winning moment at the grand finals.