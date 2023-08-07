Federal Govt is Making Massive Decisions at The 11th Hour Before Leaving

The federal government continues to take key decisions at break-neck speed in its last few days in power, reshuffling boards of directors (BoDs) of several state-owned companies after quick approval by the cabinet, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

The federal cabinet on Monday approved the reorganization of boards through circulation. Sources said the cabinet approved a decision to constitute a new board of directors for the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) Private Limited.

The cabinet also approved new BoDs of the National Insurance Company Limited and State Life Insurance Corporation effective immediately.

Meanwhile, the reconstitution of boards of the Karachi Garment City Company, Faisalabad Garment City Company, and Lahore Garment City Company were also approved.