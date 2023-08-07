Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Rs. 1,100 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan began the new week with a decrease of Rs. 1,100 per tola on Monday.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,100 per tola to Rs. 221,700 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 943 to close at Rs. 190,072.

ALSO READ Rupee Slides Against US Dollar Despite Rs. 5 Gain During Intraday Trade

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,934.89 per ounce by 1122 GMT, while the US gold futures dropped by 0.3 percent to $1,969.70.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the last week, the price of the precious metal in Pakistan dropped by Rs. 1,900 per tola. The current price of gold is much below the all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola registered back in early May.