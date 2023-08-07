SIFC Approves Projects to Attract Foreign Investment

To continue the positive momentum under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative, the 3rd Apex Committee meeting of SIFC was held today in Islamabad.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers, and high-level government officials, according to a handout issued by the Press Information Department.

The prime minister appreciated the expeditious operationalization of SIFC in a short span and its efficient functioning through a collaborative approach. The committee appreciated the global impact of the ongoing outreach strategy through seminars and project inaugurations, which will be augmented by SIFC’s website being launched soon.

The committee gave final approval of projects, presented by the ministries, for attracting investments from friendly countries under the umbrella of SIFC in key sectors of agriculture/ livestock, mining/ minerals, information technology (IT), and energy.

The committee showed all-out support for the successful conduct of the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan through the SIFC platform. The prime minister directed to make this inaugural visit a momentous event.

In the end, the committee showed resolve for continuous support to the SIFC initiative and urged the interim government to maintain the impetus for a positive contribution, the handout said.