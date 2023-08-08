Bank Alfalah Joins Pilot Launch of BISP Social Protection Account by Government of Pakistan

Bank Alfalah, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, proudly participated in the pilot launch ceremony of the BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) Social Protection Account, reaffirming its commitment to fostering social welfare and uplifting the lives of underprivileged individuals in Pakistan.

The ceremony was hosted at the Prime Minister’s office where Bank Alfalah was invited along with 3 other banks.

The event was graced by the presence of Honourable Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson BISP.

In addition to the Prime Minister, the ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries including Faisal Karim Kundi, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

Distinguished members of the National Assembly and Senate also lent their presence, underscoring the importance of the BISP initiative and its impact on vulnerable communities across the nation.

Faisal Rabbani, Chief Risk Officer at Bank Alfalah joined the Prime Minister in presenting Account Opening Packs to the BISP beneficiaries. This symbolic gesture highlighted the collaboration between the government and the private sector in creating a robust social safety net for those in need.

Among the distinguished attendees, Faisal Rauf, Head of Digital Corporate & SMME, Imran Assad Khan, Head of Branch Banking Operations and Omair Imtiaz represented Bank Alfalah at the pilot launch ceremony, exemplifying the united effort to advance the cause of poverty alleviation and social safety in Pakistan.

The BISP Social Protection Account pilot launch is a milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors to create a comprehensive safety net for those facing economic challenges.

Bank Alfalah is proud to have played an active role in this significant initiative and is committed to continuing its support for initiatives that enhance the well-being of Pakistan’s citizens.