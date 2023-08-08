Multan and Bukhara to Be Declared as Sister States

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, engaged in a productive meeting with Governor Bukhara Botir Zaripov in Uzbekistan on Monday. During the meeting, both parties reached a mutual agreement to designate Bukhara and Multan as sister cities, as stated in an official communication.

The discussion revolved around the prospect of establishing a sister city relationship between Multan and Bukhara, with consensus reached on taking the requisite measures to facilitate this partnership.

ALSO READ 90% of Nursing Schools and Colleges in Sindh Are Fake

In his conversation with Governor Botir Zaripov, Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted the common heritage of Sufism, underscoring that aligning Multan and Bukhara as sister cities would contribute to the further promotion of Sufism and religious culture. He emphasized the historical, religious, and cultural bonds that tie Pakistan and Uzbekistan, noting the latter’s advancement in its economy through revolutionary reforms in agriculture.

Chief Minister Naqvi expressed optimism about Punjab benefiting from Uzbekistan’s agricultural initiatives, particularly in the areas of seed development for cotton and wheat cultivation. He conveyed his intent to expedite agricultural cooperation through a joint committee between Punjab province and Uzbekistan, and he stressed the positive impact of improved road connectivity between the two countries on tourism and economic collaboration.

Governor Botir Zaripov warmly welcomed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation upon their arrival at Bukhara Airport, reaffirming a commitment to extensive collaboration. He expressed a strong desire to bolster cooperation with the Punjab government across agriculture, seed development, and various sectors. Prior to the meeting, the delegation had the opportunity to tour a modern cotton factory and cotton fields in Tashkent.

During the visit, Chief Minister Naqvi inspected the advanced machinery and cotton processing operations at the factory. He lauded the application of cutting-edge technology and encouraged further integration of modern equipment. Uzbek officials briefed the delegation on the benefits of incorporating modern machinery in the cotton industry. Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted plans to establish similar state-of-the-art cotton factories in Punjab, expressing a determination to expand cooperation with the Uzbek government in this venture.

ALSO READ Pfizer Announces Multiple Remote Jobs in Pakistan

The delegation also visited cotton fields and commended the efforts of Uzbek agricultural experts in achieving superior cotton yields. Chief Minister Naqvi stressed the significance of tapping into Uzbekistan’s expertise to enhance cotton production in Punjab, noting that this visit signifies a milestone in fostering agricultural cooperation.

The Chief Minister and accompanying delegation received briefings on Uzbekistan’s status as a prominent cotton producer in the region, with an average yield ranging from 700 to 1800 kilograms per acre, mirroring Punjab’s seasonal conditions.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Maj Gen Shahid, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, APTMA leaders Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Naseerullah, and Commissioners from Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.