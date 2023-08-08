Spanish Legend Andres Iniesta to Join UAE’s Emirates Club FC

Andres Iniesta, the legendary Spanish midfielder and FC Barcelona icon, is poised for a move to the Middle East.

After a successful stint with Japan’s Vissel Kobe, Iniesta is reportedly in talks to join Emirates Club FC, based in Ras-Al-Khaimah, UAE.

According to renowned football transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Iniesta, accompanied by his family, arrived in Dubai on Monday to sign a new contract. The potential contract is said to run until 2024, with an option to extend for another year.

Iniesta’s achievements are noteworthy, involving four Champions League titles and key roles in Spain’s World Cup and European Championship triumphs.

Though there were speculations of him rejoining his former FC Barcelona teammates like Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets in the US, it appears that the UAE club has captured his interest.

A brief overview of Emirates Club FC reveals that after relegation in the 2021-22 season, it promptly secured promotion to the UAE Pro League the following year.

Reflecting on Iniesta’s time in Japan, he made outstanding contributions to Vissel Kobe. With 134 appearances under his belt, he scored 26 goals and contributed 25 assists.

He bagged another two titles, the Japanese Cup in 2019 and the Japanese Super Cup in 2020. He also left his mark in the AFC Champions League with a goal to his name.