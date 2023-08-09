Pakistan Hockey Federation to Finally Hold Elections

Shehbaz Sharif has given the green light for a transformation of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), endorsing all recommendations presented by a committee.

This decision holds the potential to reshape the course of the national sport, with renewed hope for the players, staff and supporters of Hockey in the country.

While details remain undisclosed, sources in the IPC have verified that the PM has directed the restructuring of the existing PHF framework through transparent elections.

“We have received explicit approval from the Prime Minister for new elections and a complete change in the current Pakistan Hockey Federation administration,” sources said.

According to the details, the mandate includes the establishment of a fresh governing body within the federation, signifying a decisive departure from the existing norms.

Sources within the Pakistan Sports Board have disclosed that the directive of the Prime Minister mandates a comprehensive countrywide audit of hockey clubs.

Spearheaded by a specially appointed committee, this audit will serve as the foundation for impending elections, intended to uphold principles of fairness and parity.

The committee, led by Khawaja Asif convened last week to chart the future course of the PHF. They deliberated and unanimously backed the decision to replace the current setup.