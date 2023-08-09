Pakistan Out of Asian Champions Trophy After Defeat Against India

Pakistan hockey teams’ journey in the Asian Champions Trophy has come to an end with a 4-0 defeat against India.

With shattering hopes in the field of hockey, the national team has been knocked out of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. The team faced a resounding defeat against their arch-rivals India, with a final score of 4-0. India’s impeccable defense left Pakistan struggling to break through, while India secured a goal in each quarter, showcasing their dominance on the field.

With this, Pakistan’s campaign in the tournament took a disappointing turn, as they were unable to secure a spot in the semi-finals. After a defeat against Malaysia and a victorious match against China, the team’s fate hung in the balance with draws against Korea and Japan. To progress, a win or draw against India was imperative, yet Pakistan fell short against the host team.

This outcome has dashed Pakistan’s hopes of advancing further in the tournament as another hockey event came to a dead end for Pakistan.