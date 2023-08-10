Fire Incident Casts Shadow Over Preparations With Pakistan to Play 2 Matches at Kolkata

Fire in Kolkata Stadium Casts Shadow Over World Cup Preparations

A massive fire erupted within the confines of Eden Gardens, the iconic cricket stadium designated to host crucial matches of the upcoming World Cup 2023.

The incident occurred on Thursday amid ongoing renovation work in the dressing room, leaving cricket enthusiasts globally in shock and concern.

The ground staff notified authorities, resulting in a swift response from the authorities. Hours of effort successfully brought the inferno under control.

Fire at Eden Gardens dressing room on Wednesday night when the renovation work was going on before #Cricket World Cup 2023. #WorldCup2023

Stadium Staff informed the fire dept, 2 fire tenders were rushed to douze the fire . Now #FIRE is under control.#Kolkata #EdenGarden pic.twitter.com/AcTOFCTNKv — Bharat Verma 🇮🇳💯 (@Imbharatverma) August 10, 2023

Eden Gardens is scheduled to host as many as five matches, including one semi-final encounter and Pakistan’s game against England on November 11.

As per the announced schedule for the marquee event, the Men in Green are slated to face Bangladesh on October 31 and England on November 11 at Eden Gardens.

It’s noteworthy that the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a revised schedule, indicating that the match between Pakistan and India will now take place on October 14.