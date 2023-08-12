Emirates Temporarily Shuts Down Certain Check-In Counters at Dubai Airport

Emirates, a leading Dubai-based airline, has announced that some of its First-Class check-in counters in Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be closed until 1 September 2023 for upgrades.

The airline revealed this in an advisory released on Thursday. Passengers are advised to contact Emirates for the latest information on check-in counters and other arrangements.

For Emirates Skywards Gold members traveling in Economy Class, the airline has provided an alternative. They are directed to use the premium check-in counters located in Area 6 during this period.

Emirates is also offering a new service that allows passengers departing from Dubai to check in early and drop off their luggage at the airport the night before their flight, at no extra cost.

This early check-in service is available up to 24 hours before departure, except for flights to the US and Tel Aviv, where it is only available up to 12 hours before departure.

In addition to the airport’s facilities, passengers can also avail of the new city check-in service at ICD Brookfield Place within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).