TikTok Will Soon be Synced With Social App Lemon8

TikTok is in the process of linking with Lemon8, an additional social platform under the ownership of ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company based in Beijing.

According to recent findings by the product intelligence firm Watchful.ai, this apparent collaboration involves TikTok developing functionality that permits users to synchronize their Lemon8 posts onto TikTok. Additionally, users would be able to enhance these posts with sounds and music through TikTok’s editing tools.

Despite multiple requests for comments on this matter, TikTok has not responded.

Lemon8 experienced a rapid surge in popularity on the App Store earlier this year, thanks to discussions among U.S. lawmakers about the potential ban or compelled sale of TikTok. Originally introduced in March 2020 as a lifestyle-oriented social network, Lemon8’s visibility was artificially boosted on TikTok during the spring of the same year.

Prior to this, Insider’s report unveiled ByteDance’s practice of compensating creators to share content about Lemon8 on TikTok, strategically laying the groundwork for the initial establishment of its U.S. user base and content.

It appeared that ByteDance had plans for Lemon8 to potentially take TikTok’s place should the US ban go into effect.

Should the newly discovered cross-posting capability indeed become more widely accessible, ByteDance would once again be in a position to exploit TikTok’s influence to draw attention toward Lemon8.

This could stimulate fresh installations and broader adoption. However, the timing and certainty of the introduction of this cross-promotion feature remain uncertain, as it might still be under deliberation.

At present, Lemon8 boasts approximately 25 million global downloads, as projected by data from market intelligence firm data.ai. Its primary markets are led by Thailand, accounting for 36% of installations, followed by Japan at 24%, Indonesia at 21%, Malaysia at 7.2%, and finally, the United States at 7%.

