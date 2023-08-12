Virat Kohli Declares Babar Azam the Best Batsman in the World

Virat Kohli has declared Babar Azam as the number-one batter across formats, revealing his eagerness to watch the Pakistani skipper take on the bowlers.

In a recent interview, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli heaped praise on Pakistan’s Babar Azam, hailing him as the premier batter across all formats. Reflecting on their first encounter during the 2019 World Cup in Manchester, Kohli fondly recounted how Babar approached him through mutual acquaintance Imad Wasim. The Indian star shared that he had known Imad Wasim since the U-19 World Cup, hence they shared a connection.

Virat Kohli — Babar Azam is probably the top batsman in current time. #BabarAzam𓃵

pic.twitter.com/FFym4KceeM — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) August 12, 2023

ALSO READ Zulqarnain Haider Joins PPP After Claiming They Sold World Cup Semi-Final to India

In their first meeting, Kohli and Babar engaged in a conversation about the game, and Kohli admitted to having held respect for Babar from their very first interaction. Kohli acknowledged Babar’s consistent performances and admirable temperament, emphasizing his own excitement while watching Babar play.

Amidst the fervent comparisons between the two cricketing stalwarts, Kohli dismissed any rivalry, asserting Babar’s dominance as the number one batter worldwide.

ALSO READ Pakistani Weightlifter Usman Rathore Eyes Medal At Asian Games

The warm appreciation from Kohli underscores the camaraderie between players transcending borders, while fans continue to debate and appreciate the distinctive talents of these cricketing icons.