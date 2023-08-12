WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Schedule Calls in Groups

WhatsApp is looking to catch up with the competition and has been introducing a plethora of new features lately. Now it is taking a bite out of Google Meet and Zoom’s pie with an upgrade to group calls.

Meta’s popular chat messenger will soon let you schedule calls for group chats, similar to Google Meet and Zoom. This feature was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.17.7).

As shown in the screenshot below, group chats in WhatsApp will soon allow you to plan calls for the future and notify all members of a group accordingly. This functionality was already spotted months ago in a previous beta version for WhatsApp, but now it is rolling out to beta testers, meaning it’s closer to launch.

As per the screenshot, the call button in a group will let you schedule calls for later. This will let you set a time and date for a conference call along with its purpose. You can also choose if you want it to be a video or audio call. Those who tap “Join call” in the group will be notified 15 minutes before the call starts.

This should make it a lot easier to plan calls and you will not need to remind anyone about it either thanks to the automatic notification feature.

As mentioned earlier, this feature is still in beta and will be rolling out to more users over the upcoming weeks. There is no info on when WhatsApp is planning to release it widely for everyone.

Via: WABetaInfo