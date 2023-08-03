WhatsApp is Getting a Security Upgrade, 3D Stickers and More

WhatsApp is due for several notable upgrades in the near future, as seen in the latest beta versions of the chatting app. As always, these updates were spotted by the trusty team at WABetaInfo.

According to their latest findings, WhatsApp will soon let you protect your account with an email address. This will act as an extra security check against unauthorized access, possible malware from attackers, and more. This will also make the security code verifications process easier.

Have a look at the screenshot below.

As mentioned before, this will be an optional feature, meaning you don’t have to provide your email address if you don’t want to. Furthermore, this feature will be different from the email address WhatsApp asks for while signing up for two-step verification.

Animated Avatar Stickers

Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious Metaverse obsession already made it to WhatsApp a while ago in the form of avatar profile pictures and stickers, but this feature is also getting an upgrade soon. Soon the app will let you have a 3D animated sticker of your own avatar.

Just like Snapchat, these animated avatars will have a whole bunch of expressions to choose from including love, saying hi, happy reactions, waving hi, thumbs up, and many more. See it for yourself below.

This feature is already available for use in the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.15.6 and above).

Other Changes

WhatsApp has been making several visual changes to the app, which closely resemble Google’s Material You UI design seen on Android 12 phones and above. As part of these changes, we will also get an updated call notification within the app, which aims to make it look more modern.

Here is what it will look like.

Compared to the other two changes, this is only a minor one, but that only means it will roll out to the public version of WhatsApp quicker than others. Speaking of which, it is unclear when any of these features are coming out since they are still in development. We will have to wait for official updates from WhatsApp itself.