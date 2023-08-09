WhatsApp Now Lets You Share Screen in Calls

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a major new feature for the popular chatting app WhatsApp. The messenger will now let you share your screen in video calls.

We already knew this was coming since the feature was rolled out to beta users back in May, but now it’s officially releasing to the stable version of WhatsApp around the globe.

The way it works is quite simple. It will let you share whatever you have on your screen whether it be a document, a presentation, photos, etc. It is unclear if it will work for video games too.

You can access the feature by pressing the share button in a video call. You can then choose whether you want to show a specific window or your entire screen, just like other chatting apps like Google Meet, Discord, Zoom, etc.

Typically, the introduction of a new feature follows a gradual, phased approach, meaning that immediate visibility might not be universal. It’s set to become accessible on Android, iOS, and the Windows desktop client for all users in the foreseeable future.

In addition to the screen-sharing capability, WhatsApp has also introduced support for landscape mode during video calls.

Other than that, WhatsApp is also working on a number of other features that have been spotted in beta versions of the app. We will soon be getting 3D animated stickers, more security with email verification, and several minor updates in the app’s UI.