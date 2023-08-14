Midas Safety Pakistan Wins the 2023 Global Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

We are delighted to announce that Midas Safety Pakistan, a leading provider of safety solutions, has recently bagged the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) 2023.

The global award recognizes high levels of commitment and dedication towards creating a positive and engaging workplace culture and places Midas Safety Pakistan in a group of leading organizations that are willing to invest the time, effort, and resources to foster a culture of engagement.

According to Gallup, highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business metrics, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, well-being, and organizational citizenship.

Gallup, a renowned global leader in analytics and advisory services, is widely recognized for its expertise in measuring employee engagement and workplace dynamics.

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries.

The Q12 survey based on Gallup’s extensive research has gained international acclaim. Gallup meticulously selects representative samples, utilizes scientific data collection methods, and employs statistical analysis techniques. What sets Gallup apart and lends credibility to its surveys and research, is its rigorous eligibility process.

The Gallup survey outcomes shed light on our workplace culture, emphasizing strengths and areas for improvement. Two standout areas in the company’s culture were “Opinions Count” and “Best Friend at Work.” These findings reflect the company’s focus on fostering an inclusive environment where employees’ opinions are valued and where strong relationships and camaraderie thrive.

Hassan Hashmi, the General Manager HR, expressed his gratitude, stating: “We are incredibly honored and immensely proud to receive this recognition for the exceptional culture we have nurtured at our Pakistan facilities. Our relentless focus on effective communication, employee well-being, and fostering an inclusive environment has been instrumental in ensuring every employee feels valued and cared for. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every individual within our organization.”