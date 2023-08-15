Ben Stokes Comes Out of Retirement for World Cup 2023 at Buttler’s Request

Renowned all-rounder, Ben Stokes has reversed his retirement from the ODI format to represent England in the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India.

Last week, it was reported that head coach, Matthew Mott, expressed his desire for Stokes and fast bowler, Jofra Archer, to be part of the side to defend the title.

Matthew Mott stated that the management would contact the all-rounder regarding the importance of his presence in the team, but it would be his decision to come back.

“I have always said his bowling would be a bonus for the England team, but just look at what he brings with the bat and even in the field,” Matthew Mott said.

Agreeing to be part of the side means that Stokes will not be able to undergo surgery on his left knee and will play in the event as a specialist batter, not as a bowler.

It is pertinent to mention here that the all-rounder had announced retirement from the 50-over format to focus on red-ball cricket and his captaincy, last year.

Earlier this year, when the Test captain was asked about his possible return to the team for the World Cup, he said, “I remain retired from ODIs and will not reverse it.”

Stokes is regarded as the greatest all-rounder in the current era and was named the Player of the Match in the thrilling final encounter of the 2019 World Cup.