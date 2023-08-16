Facing Pakistan’s Pace Attack in Nets Prepares Batters for International Stage: Abdullah Shafique

Star Pakistani opener, Abdullah Shafique, has shared his insights regarding the cricket rivalry between Pakistan and India ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media during a training session, Shafique acknowledged the fervor that the Pakistan-India rivalry ignites among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

However, the right-hander distinguished between the heated competition from the viewpoint of spectators and the dedicated approach of the players to the game.

“For cricketers from both neighboring countries, this is just a game; it is a different concept for the spectators, but for the players, it is just a game,” Shafique said.

Expressing hope for better performances, the 23-year-old batter stated that they will try their best to play better cricket in the match and win against the arch-rivals.

When asked about the ongoing preparation, Shafique stated that facing Pakistani bowlers in the nets boosts confidence and provides an opportunity for better readiness.

“If we play well against our bowlers, then obviously when we face other bowlers, we play against them with more confidence,” the Sialkot-born cricketer concluded.

It is worth noting that Abdullah Shafique is part of the 18-man national squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan will go head-to-head against India on September 2 in a high-octane clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.