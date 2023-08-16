Wahab Riaz Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Renowned Pakistani fast bowler, Wahab Riaz, has decided to retire from all forms of international cricket after representing the country for over a decade.

The left-arm pacer took to his social media handles to announce his retirement, writing, “After an incredible journey, I have decided to retire from international cricket.”

The Lahore-born cricketer also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving him an opportunity and his family, coaches, mentors, teammates, and fans for their support.

After the 2019 World Cup in England, the fast bowler announced his retirement from Test cricket to fully focus on white-ball cricket and T20 leagues around the world.

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old pacer said in an interview that he will retire from international cricket after the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled in India.

“If I remain fully fit and my passion for the game of cricket remains strong as well, obviously if I am performing I will carry on,” Wahab Riaz had said.

Wahab Riaz had been an integral part of the national setup for more than a decade, representing the side in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20I matches in his career.

Making his debut in 2010, Wahab has wickets in Tests, 120 wickets in ODIs, and 34 wickets in T20Is under his belt, winning many matches for Pakistan single-handedly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wahab Riaz is currently serving as a caretaker provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab.