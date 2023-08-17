CDA to Upgrade Amenities and Infrastructure in Various Sectors of Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is actively implementing measures to ensure the provision of essential urban amenities to residents and the revitalization of infrastructure.

These efforts encompass a range of initiatives, such as the installation of street lighting, road resurfacing, and the resolution of longstanding water-related concerns that have been previously neglected.

One CDA official informed the media, “A focused approach is being adopted to finalize pending development projects within I, G, H, and D sectors. This involves not only enhancing civic amenities but also extending support to builders and homeowners in these sectors. These endeavors are in accordance with the guidance set forth by Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal of the CDA.”

The official elaborated, “Significant progress is being made in the installation of streetlights along main thoroughfares and within the various sectors. This comprehensive lighting initiative encompasses sectors I-11, I-10, I-14, as well as sectors I-16 and D-12, among others.”

The official clarified, “Although there was a delay due to legal complications, the CDA has now resumed the task of illuminating Sector D-12.” The project had initially encountered obstacles when a contract dispute led to legal proceedings.

“This setback resulted in a suspension of the project, causing uncertainty. Fortunately, the legal matters have been effectively resolved, including concerns related to cost escalation,” the official stated. With the resolution of these challenges, the official further conveyed, “The contracted party has assured the CDA of the project’s completion within the next three months.”

The official further highlighted, “The absence of proper street lighting in Sector D-12 has contributed to a recent surge in street-level criminal activities. Consequently, concerned residents have voiced these issues to the relevant authorities.”