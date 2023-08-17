Dr Shamshad Akhtar Assumes Charge as Caretaker Finance Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 17, 2023 | 10:43 pm

Dr Shamshad Akhtar Thursday officially took over the responsibility of Caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan after taking oath at the Presidency.

On her arrival at the Finance Ministry, she was warmly welcomed by Secretary Finance and senior officials of the Ministry. Later, Secretary Finance and his team gave a detailed briefing on the economic situation and trends of major financial economic indicators of the country.

Upon assuming her new role, Dr. Akhtar expressed her dedication to ensuring fiscal discipline, promoting investment, and bolstering efforts to address income inequality.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Akhtar previously served as Finance Minister in the caretaker government before the 2018 general election. She served as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan from January 2, 2006, for a three-year term, becoming the first woman to head Pakistan’s central bank.

The interim finance minister is likely to face serious challenges till the elections, which are likely to be delayed.

