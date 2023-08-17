Google Search Can Shorten Articles for You Now

Google has recently unveiled a fresh tool within the Search Labs section of its Google Search application, accessible on both Android and iOS platforms.

This newly introduced tool, which operates independently from Google’s AI chatbot Bard, is a significant aspect of the Search Generative Experience (SGE). Notably, it aims to enhance search outcomes and will soon extend its availability to the Chrome browser.

The launch revolves around Google’s innovation of an AI-powered search tool, distinct from the Bard chatbot. This tool’s primary objective, integrated into the Search Generative Experience (SGE), centers on the efficient summarization of extensive articles into essential points.

Such a feature holds particular value for individuals who are newcomers to a specific subject matter. However, Google has clarified that this functionality will not extend to articles concealed behind paywalls.

Furthermore, the key points of an article will incorporate hyperlinks that directly guide users to the specific sections from which the generative tool extracted the information. This serves the dual purpose of enabling users to fact-check and obtain supplementary details on the topic at hand. Moreover, the tool has the capability to assist users in addressing specific queries by extracting answers directly from the article.

As of the current moment, this novel feature located within the Search Labs is exclusively accessible in English and limited to a select group of users within the United States. Unfortunately, Google has not yet provided a definite timeline for its global expansion.

Via: Gsmarena