Best Home Internet Packages in Dubai

There are many options available in Dubai for home internet, whether you are looking for a new connection or want to change your existing package or provider. This article provides an overview of the different internet packages available in Dubai, helping you choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.

All You Need To Know About Home Internet Packages In Dubai

When deciding on a home internet package in Dubai, residents can choose from the two major service providers: Etisalat and du.

Etisalat’s home internet plans range from the Al Shamil broadband connection to the comprehensive eLife internet package, which includes landline, television, and internet services. Similarly, du’s home internet plans include options such as du Home Starter, du Home Basic Promo, and more.

You can easily sign up for Dubai’s internet packages by visiting the nearest Etisalat or du service center. The application process typically takes around a week, and you must be a Dubai resident to be eligible for home internet packages.

To subscribe to du’s home internet deals, you must be at least 21 years old. If you are under the age of 21, you can still subscribe by providing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from someone who is at least 21 years old and agrees to be responsible for your internet account.

Top Internet Packages in Dubai

The cost of a basic home internet package in Dubai varies depending on the speed of the connection. You can choose between a broadband connection or a combination of internet and TV services. The prices of home internet packages can also be used to calculate the cost of living in Dubai.

Etisalat Internet Packages

Etisalat internet packages are as follows:

Internet Package Speed TV Inclusions Monthly Price (AED) Contract Length (Months) eLife Lite 100 100 Mbps Included 749 12 eLife Lite 50 50 Mbps Included 599 12 eLife Lite 25 25 Mbps Included 399 12 eLife Lite 12 12 Mbps Included 299 12 eLife Entertainment 100 Mbps OSN Premium 569 24 eLife Sports 100 Mbps 120+ Sports 435 24 eLife Family 100 Mbps 150+ FTA 359 24 Unlimited Entertainment 500 Mbps 236+ Premium 599 24 Unlimited Sports 500 Mbps 262+ Sports 465 24 Unlimited Starter 250 Mbps 187+ HD 389 24 Ultra Fusion 1 Gbps 300+ HD 815 24 Ultra Sports 750 Mbps 262+ HD 515 24 Ultra Entertainment 750 Mbps 236+ HD 639 24 Ultra Starter 500 Mbps 187+ HD 299 24

Note: The figures have been taken from the official Etisalat website.

Du Internet Packages

Internet Package Speed TV Inclusions Monthly Price (AED) Contract Length (Months) Du Home Starter 500 Mbps OSN+ 272 24 Du Home Basic 800 Mbps Included 349 24 Du Home Advanced 1 Gbps Included 404 24 Du Home Ultimate 1 Gbps Included (Premium TV, Entertainment Pack, Ultimate Pack, Essential TV) 804 24

Note: The figures have been taken from the official Du website.

How to Pay Internet Bill in Dubai

Managing your internet subscription services and payments is simple. Here are a few ways to do it:

Etisalat customers can check and pay their bills online via credit or debit card by visiting the official website and registering.

Additionally, Du users can create an account or download the Du app by visiting the website.

The My Etisalat app is also available for download, which allows you to pay your Etisalat bill without any hassle.

Another option is to pay your bill using your bank account. To do this, you will need to provide your bank account information to your service provider.

Documents for Internet Connection

To sign up for Etisalat or du internet packages, you’ll need:

A valid UAE residence visa.

Your Emirates ID.

Copies of both the visa and Emirates ID.

For du packages specifically:

Your Ejari tenancy contract or a title deed with your name and address.

If the subscription isn’t in your name, get a letter of permission from the actual subscriber plus their Emirates ID.

After providing these and paying the setup fee, your internet should be ready in about a week.

Transferring Your Internet Service to a New Home

For Etisalat Users

Decide the Dates: Know the date you’d want your current connection disconnected and the date for the new installation.

Apply for Transfer: Either use the Etisalat app or call their helpline.

Provide Essential Details:

Your new home address.

The date for disconnecting from the current address.

The date you prefer technicians to set up at your new place.

Wait for Confirmation: Once you submit all details, Etisalat will schedule the disconnection and set a date for the new installation.

Be Aware of Charges: A transfer fee is applied. Extra costs may arise if additional wiring is needed.

For du Users

Log into the Website: Access du’s portal to initiate the process.

Upload Necessary Documents: Provide your new tenancy contract or title deed.

Ensure Name Consistency: If the contract isn’t under your name, proof of your relationship to the contract holder is required.

Understand the Charges: A transfer fee of AED 100 will appear on your subsequent bill.

Canceling Your Dubai Internet Connection

Living in the vibrant city of Dubai and reconsidering your internet needs? Here’s a detailed breakdown to assist you in making an informed decision:

If your current package doesn’t align with your needs or budget, you might be considering a cancellation.

Alternatively, if you feel like you’re paying for more than you’re utilizing, downgrading to a package that better suits your usage might be the way to go.

How to Proceed

The first step is to get in touch. Visit your internet provider’s service center for a face-to-face discussion or give them a call for convenience. They will provide insights and available options based on your current contract and needs.

In today’s tech-driven age, many providers also offer online chat or email support. Don’t hesitate to use these if they are more comfortable or accessible for you.

Canceling isn’t instantaneous. Providers usually require a notice period of one month. So, plan ahead.

Contracts come with commitments. Breaking them might result in early cancellation fees. If you’re downgrading, check if there’s a separate fee for that too. Always ask for a detailed fee breakdown to avoid unexpected costs.

Pro Tips for Expats

Emirates ID: As an expat, your Emirates ID is essential. Before signing up for a new internet contract, familiarize yourself with the Emirates ID renewal process. It is a vital part of your stay in the UAE.

Visa Check: Regularly checking your UAE visa status online ensures you’re always in the clear, helping avoid any unforeseen complications.

Wrap Up

Being well-informed helps you make decisions that are most appropriate for your requirements. Dubai has a wide range of options and flexibility when it comes to internet packages. Having this guide at your disposal, you are prepared to make any changes you desire. Happy surfing!