Gilgit-Baltistan Bans Plastic Bottles

In a decision aimed at safeguarding human health and the environment, the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government has officially prohibited the use, sale, manufacture, and transportation of plastic bottles within the region.

This landmark move comes after a high-level meeting on Thursday presided over by the GB Chief Secretary and attended by prominent officials including the Inspector General and Home Secretary.

The decision is rooted in the recognized detrimental impacts of plastic bottles on human well-being and the delicate ecological balance.

Under the mandate of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an order has been issued to prohibit the import of plastic bottles into GB from other areas, starting 1 September 2023.

To ensure the implementation of this ban, directives have been disseminated to all governmental bodies, affiliated departments, subordinate offices, autonomous entities, and semi-governmental organizations.

The goal is to discourage the presence of plastic bottles in official spaces such as offices, meetings, seminars, and workshops.