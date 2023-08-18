IT Industry Rejoices at Appointment of Dr. Umar Saif As Caretaker IT Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 18, 2023 | 10:40 am

The IT industry welcomed the appointment of Dr. Umar Saif as Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecommunication.

A statement issued by Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) said that it warmly welcomes the appointment of Dr. Umar Saif as Federal Minister of IT & Telecom, in Caretaker Govt. According to PASHA, the appointment of Dr Umar Saif is incredibly well-deserved.

According to PASHA, the IT industry is hopeful that his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to the world of technology will be a great source of inspiration. IT industry wishes him all the best in his new role.

Dr. Umar Saif took oath as Caretaker Minister on Thursday Evening at President’s House.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Dr. Umar Saif has been entrusted with the portfolios of IT and Telecom and Science and Technology Ministries.

Dr. Umar Saif in his tweet last night said, “After declining a government position for many years, today I took oath as the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom in the caretaker government. Thank you for your love, support and prayers. It is a huge privilege to serve the country at this critical time. IT holds the key to turn around the economy of Pakistan, digitise systems and processes, minimise corruption and facilitate citizens. I hope to resume from where I left off at PITB several years ago. Please share your suggestions for the short time I have in the caretaker government”.

 

The caretaker IT minister has extensive experience in academia, management, consulting, and entrepreneurship in the IT sector. Dr. Umar Saif has served in many important positions in the country’s IT sector.

Dr. Umar Saif has served as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University. In 2014 in recognition of his services to Pakistan, he was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (SI), one of the highest civil awards by the Government of Pakistan.

