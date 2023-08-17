NHA Executive Board Allows Procurement of Works of Several Projects Reflected in PSDP 2023-24

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has allowed procurement of works of several projects reflected in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP-2023-24) and hold competition amongst State Owned Entities through limited direct tendering without any advertisement.

Official documents revealed that the Board which met with NHA Chairman Captain (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha in the chair took the agenda ‘Procurement of Road Construction Works Under PPRA Rule 42(f) “Direct Contracting With State Owned Entities (Amended Vide S.R.O No. 834(I)/2021 Dated June 28, 2021)”.

After deliberation, the NHA Executive Board allowed procurement of works of the following projects reflected in PSDP (2023-24) as per PPRA Rule-42 (f) and hold competition amongst State Owned Entities through limited direct tendering without any advertisement: a. Construction of Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar Motorway Project. b. Extension of KLM Start Point to Saggian Road and Main Ravi Bridge. c. Construction of Lahore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Multan Road near Radio Station. d. Construction of Dual Carriageway connecting M-2 at Neela Dullah via Kahur with M-14 CPEC Western Corridor at Kharpa Pindi Gheb. e. Link Road M-1 Motorway to Margallah Avenue in ICT. f. Dualization of Road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway M-3 via Satiana. g. Dualization and Rehabilitation of Kuchlak-Chaman Section of National Highway (N-25), Length 104 km. h. Dualization of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section of National Highway (N-25), Total Length 330 km, (Section-5, Length 89.4 km ). i. Lowari Tunnel Electrical & Mechanical Works plus Bridges.

The Board also allowed procurement of construction supervision consultant for the projects at S. No. ‘a’ to ‘f’ as per PPRA Rule-42 d(iii) through negotiated tendering without any advertisement to M/s NESPAK. However, the designs of all projects are to be vetted by a third party.

The NHA Executive Board also allowed procurement of projects reflected in PSDP (2023-24) as per PPRA Rule-42 (f) and hold competition amongst State Owned Entities through limited direct tendering without any advertisement which includes: a. Construction of Two Lane DI Khan Bypass (14.9 km). b. Construction of Abdulkhel Interchange to Dhakki to Kallurkot Road (45 km). c. Construction of road link from Ramak (N-55) Daraban (N-50) (Length 66 km), DI Khan. d. Construction of Motorway from Ghulam Khan to Essakhel Interchange (Feasibility Study). e. Construction of Paharpur-Sidra More (N-55 Road). f. Rehabilitation and upgradation of Kundal Interchange to Lakki Marwat to Tajazai Road (Length 56 km), DI Khan Development Package. g. Construction of Road from Essakhel (Arsala Khan) to Bannu/Karak Link (DI Khan Development Package).

The Board approved the award of Agreement for “Consultancy Services to Carry Out Third Party Validation of NHA Projects” to the most advantageous Consultants: M/s Finite Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd. in association with M/s Effective Engineering Expertise (Pvt.) Ltd. (Sub-Consultant) at evaluated consultancy cost of Rs. 130.831 million, which includes Salary Cost, Direct Non-Salary Cost, and all applicable Federal, Provincial, and Local taxes including GST, subject to revision of PC-II. The Board directed that the Third Party Validation Consultant will work under Member (Engg. Coord), the experts/specialists must be present and should be available as & when required, during the currency of agreement, there will be no change in technical staff as per provided list of key personnel, assignments to the consultant be given on case-to-case basis as & when required by NHA.

The Board recommended the amendments, insertions, and deletions proposed by the Committee for approval of the National Highway Council (NHC) being the competent forum.