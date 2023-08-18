Over Half of Bureaucrats Fail to Clear Test for International Trade Officers

In a major setback to the government’s plans to appoint trade officers in foreign countries, more than 60 percent of candidates have failed the written tests for the 40 available positions, according to recent reports.

Reports revealed that out of a total of 262 candidates who took the written test for the trade officer posts, only 101 managed to pass. This leaves 161 candidates unsuccessful in their bid to secure these sought-after positions. Notably, the highest number of successful candidates, 35, hailed from the commerce and trade group.

The statistics further unveiled a disparity among various candidate groups. Surprisingly, none of the candidates from the Secretariat, Trade Promotion Services, and Economist groups were able to clear the written test. Among the successful candidates, the highest success ratio was observed in the Pakistan Administrative Service group, with 56.6 percent passing.

The selection process for these foreign postings involves interviews and IQ tests for those candidates who have successfully passed the written tests. The Pakistani government had earlier approved the policy to appoint 40 new trade officers abroad. These officers will be stationed in cities like Sydney, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta, and more.

The appointments carry a maximum age criterion of 56 years, and each appointment will be for a three-year term.

The trade officers’ selection process is overseen by an interview board headed by the Commerce Minister, along with other experts from the private sector and various ministries. The final selection will be approved by the Prime Minister (PM) before candidates are assigned to their respective stations.