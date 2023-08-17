Caretaker PM Briefed on Steps to Bolster Foreign Investment Through SIFC

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-Haq Kakar was briefed on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and related initiatives to boost foreign investment in the country on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Implementation SIFC, and Jameel Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary SIFC.

Kakar was given a detailed briefing on the SIFC’s efforts to foster foreign investment in agricultural, mining and minerals, information technology, energy, and defense industry.

It was informed that via SIFC, investors will be provided a single-window facility for initiating projects.

The caretaker PM praised Jahanzeb Khan and Jameel Ahmad Qureshi for their efforts to promote investment in the country through the SIFC. He stated his confidence that SIFC will play an important role in the country’s economic development.

Kakar pointed out that international-level infrastructure will be critical in attracting foreign investment to the country. Under the council’s auspices, he noted, special attention will be paid to the growth of sectors as mentioned above.

Kakar stated that the caretaker government during its brief tenure will make full use of SIFC’s forum and devote all its efforts to the stability and development of Pakistan’s economy.

He further said a regulatory structure will be developed in accordance with current international standards to boost Pakistan’s energy sector.