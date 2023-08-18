Pak Suzuki Shuts Down Bike Assembly Plant

Due to the ongoing economic crisis, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is once more in a difficult situation. The lack of inventory has prompted the company to suspend the motorcycle assembly plant until August 31.

The official notification states that the motorcycle assembly will be suspended from August 18 to August 31. With the dollar rate in a topsy-tervy state once again, Suzuki may increase the bike prices following the resumption of production.

Suzuki is not alone in its struggle, as currently, the entire bike industry is facing a downward spiral in sales and production numbers.

According to the data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA), bike sales stood at 73,588 units, down 11% in July 2023 compared to the previous month. Atlas Honda sold 62,012 bikes, down 17% month over month (MoM).

Pak Suzuki sold just 957 motorcycles in July, up 164% compared to June 2023. Yamaha sold 675 motorcycles in July, down 28% compared to the previous month. Sales of Chinese motorcycles fell by up to 80% compared to June.

PAMA didn’t mention why the sales declined. Analysis by research firms posits that import restrictions and associated production halts are likely affecting bike manufacturers.