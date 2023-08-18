You know those times when you just want a CHANGE? To get away from the daily grind, switch off from the monotony of everyday life, and go away somewhere? Well, that means you’re ready for a vacation! With so many beautiful places in Pakistan, there’s no dearth of options. But the trending tourist destination this year? Hunza, hands down!

Nature, adventure, architecture, good food, old-world charm, culture, and warm, welcoming people …you name it, Hunza has it! So, gear up and get ready to check off each extraordinary experience from the ultimate Hunza Bucket List – let’s dive into the magic!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side

Calling all thrill seekers! If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, brace yourself for a heart-pounding adventure on the infamous Hussaini Suspension Bridge. The bridge is about 400 steps, made of wooden planks held by ropes, and suspended high above the roaring river. Its swaying motion adds to the thrill for visitors who dare to cross it.

Fun fact: daredevils may be interested to learn that it was originally the sole means of crossing the river for local women who harvested alfalfa grass for their livestock! But don’t let that lower your guard – this experience is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Connecting Hussaini Village with Zarabad, it is surrounded by stunning views on all sides. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, take it up a notch by trekking through Zarabad to the Suspension Bridge of Passu, which is a whole new level of thrilling!

It’s Your Golden Hour

There’s a short but slightly steep hike in the highest village of Central Hunza, Duikar, where an intriguing lichen-covered rock shaped like an eagle greets you as you make your way to the top. Welcome to Eagle’s Nest! Spread before you, the far-reaching view of the valley simply takes your breath away with sunsets that attract tourists and travellers from all around the world. Hmm…there’s a reason this place is one of Pakistan’s top tourist places!

So, what’s the big deal about this particular sunset, you may ask. Picture this: as the sun begins to dip below the horizon, the landscape is bathed in warm, golden hues; the horizon comes alive with shades of orange, pink, and purple that merge and blend as the evening spreads. Before you lies the magnificent expanse of the entire Hunza Valley surrounded by towering mountains, including the iconic Rakaposhi and Ultar peaks. For a moment, time itself seems to hold its breath.

Although no camera can truly capture the surreal view, this is a great spot for photography – just make sure you revel in every moment of this spectacular experience while it lasts!

A Sky Full of Stars

If you’ve already begun to dream about Hunza’s magical sunset, wait till you hear what comes next! As the night falls, head on over for a stay at Ambiance Resort Hunza in Aliabad – enjoy your dinner at The Art Cafe as you wait for the darkness to spread, and then go up to their rooftop. There in the very heart of the mountains, when the sky is dotted with countless stars, the Milky Way spreads before your eyes in all its shimmering glory! Budding astronomers can search for constellations (there are apps for that!) and who knows, maybe in time there’ll be telescopes for an unparalleled stargazing experience.

If you’re lucky enough to be there on a cloudless, full moon night, the sky and surrounding 360° view is beyond compare as the silver light glints on snow-capped peaks. Here, you’ll find night skies that’ll make you pinch yourself to believe it’s real! Words (or even photos) cannot possibly describe this experience, so if there’s only one thing on this list that you do, make sure it’s this one. We guarantee you won’t regret it!

Back in Time

For those who are less interested in such heady experiences, and more into the region’s fascinating past, step back in time and explore the ancient wonders of the Ganish Village, Gilgit-Baltistan’s oldest living village.

It will be like walking into a living history book dating back almost 1,000 years. Take in the timeless, ancient watchtowers, traditional mosques, religious centres, and other UNESCO heritage-awarded structures, showcasing the brilliance of Hunza’s rich architectural legacy. Speaking of which, we assume you already know about the incredible Baltit and Altit Forts, with their intricate woodwork, royal histories, and remarkable tales of heroism and power – all speaking volumes about the wondrous heritage of Hunza.

Rock the Boat

Not everyone is quite so earthy, we understand – so for you aquatic types who want to be near water, an unforgettable adventure awaits you at Attabad Lake. Vibrant turquoise waters embraced by towering mountains – a picturesque setting you’ve only seen but never really experienced!

Cruise across the still lake waters, taking in the grandeur that surrounds you, and bask in the tranquillity of nature. Boating or jet skiing on Attabad Lake offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness a unique landscape that was born out of a geological marvel. The lake’s formation from a massive landslide has given birth to an oasis of serenity amidst the jagged mountains – an escape from the chaos of everyday life, and a chance to disconnect from the world and reconnect with yourself and the beauty of the natural world, with just a dash of adventure.

Food for Thought

With so much to explore, don’t forget to fuel up and savour the flavours of Hunza along the way! After all, embarking on these adventures with a satisfied appetite is the way to go – and the good news is that Hunza is an absolute foodie paradise! From the famous Chap Shuro to the delightfully hearty Dawdo Soup, and the mouth-watering Apricot cakes and Walnut pies, every bite is a surprise. Fresh fruit in summer, and all manner of dry fruit throughout the year, it’s great for your health too. Not to mention the freshly brewed herbal tea that warms both the heart and soul! The distinct local flavours add that little extra something to the already magical experience that Hunza offers.

We’ve barely scratched the surface of what all the valley has to offer a traveller seeking to experience life. With so many things to do in Hunza, no matter how many times you go to this popular holiday destination, it never fails to impress – each visit promises something fresh and unforgettable.

Our advice? Talk to the people there who are always happy to share more about their region and culture, and may even show you the lesser known spots if you’re nice – and always remember, responsible tourism folks!

With autumn just around the corner, it’s one of the best times to set foot in Hunza and celebrate its gorgeous hues. Happy exploring! Vacay mode ON!