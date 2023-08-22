Punjab Officially Announces Class 9 Result

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the results of the annual exams for class 9.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, have published the results on their respective websites.

Here are the links to the websites of all BISEs in Punjab:

Board Website
Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/
Lahore https://www.biselahore.com/
Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/
Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/
Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/
Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/
Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk/
D.G.Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/
Sahiwal https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/

 

The announcement dates for both class 9 and 10 results were confirmed by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) last month.

The class 10 examinations were conducted from 1st April to 17th April across the province. The results were announced on 31 July.

Meanwhile, the class 9 exams commenced on 18th April and concluded on 19th May.

On the other hand, schools throughout the province reopened on Monday after observing the summer break.

The School Education Department (SED) had officially declared the summer holidays which started on 6 June and ended on 20 August. The academic process resumed on 21 August.

