Punjab to Officially Announce Matric Results Tomorrow

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the results of the annual exams for class 9 tomorrow (22 August).

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Sargodha, will publish the results on their respective websites.

The announcement dates for both class 9 and 10 results were confirmed by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) last month.

The class 9 examinations commenced on 18th April and concluded on 19th May. The results will be announced on 22 August.

The class 10 examinations were conducted from 1st April to 17th April across the province. The results were announced on 31 July.

Meanwhile, schools throughout the province have reopened today after observing the summer break.

The School Education Department (SED) had officially declared the summer holidays which started on 6 June and ended on 20 August. The academic process resumed today (21 August).