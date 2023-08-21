Allama Iqbal Open University Launches Russian Language Center

In a bid to fortify ties between Russia and Pakistan, the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has inaugurated the ‘Open Education Center’, aimed at teaching the Russian language and culture. The inauguration ceremony, graced by the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Daniela Ga Nech, marked a significant milestone in the educational cooperation between the two nations.

For the past 75 years, the mutually beneficial relationship between Russia and Pakistan has been a cornerstone of regional and international stability, as highlighted by the Russian Ambassador in her address. She expressed optimism that the new center would further solidify this bond.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of AIOU Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood underlined the historical ties between the countries and the imperative to nurture them through educational avenues. Dr. Mehmood emphasized that the exchange of knowledge and culture via universities can bring people closer and bridge understanding between nations.

The launch of the ‘Open Education Center’ was formed through an agreement signed on 17 April, between AIOU and the Ural State Pedagogical University of Russia. This collaboration selected 300 promising candidates through a rigorous merit-based process. These students underwent three weeks of online instruction in the first phase, and the next phase will see them engaging in two months of face-to-face classes, furthering their proficiency in the Russian language.

Dr. Zahid Majeed, the director of the international affairs department at the university, disclosed that this initiative has paved the way for future collaborations. He announced the forthcoming establishment of a ‘Turkish Language and Culture Center’ at the university, showcasing the institution’s commitment to expanding linguistic and cultural horizons.

The Open Education Center not only aims to impart linguistic skills but also to foster cross-cultural understanding and friendship. The strong turnout of over 1,100 applications and the active participation of 300 students in the online phase underscored the enthusiasm for such endeavors.

As the center embarks on its mission to promote Russian language proficiency and cultural appreciation, it is poised to become a bridge that brings the people of Pakistan and Russia closer.