Samsung Galaxy S24 to Copy Even More iPhone Features

It keeps happening. Samsung makes fun of Apple but then continues to take follow in its steps. It has been happening for ages and now it’s about to happen again with the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

Not only is the Samsung Galaxy S24 going to have a titanium frame like its rival, but its also expected to adopt a flat design next year.

A reliable Samsung informant, Ice Universe, has indicated that Samsung is inclined to flatten the side frame of their devices, aligning more closely with the aesthetics of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. The existing Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models feature flat backs with a slight convexity in the middle frame, but this aspect is poised for alteration.

This decision could potentially stem from external influences, as design trends over the past couple of years have gravitated toward a sleek, level design with well-defined edges. Alternatively, Samsung might believe that this modification would enhance the overall design of the Galaxy S24, irrespective of prevailing trends.

The report does not touch upon the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In a manner akin to prior Galaxy S lineups, the Ultra model is anticipated to carve its own distinct path. Samsung typically diverges in design for the Ultra variant, introducing subtle alterations to ensure easier differentiation and recognition.

Perhaps it will have the same look as the Galaxy S22 and S23 Ultra yet again, but with a flat design to match with the S24 and S24+, but that is only speculation on our part, so take it with a grain of salt.

Via: Gsmarena